Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Imitates Him For Halloween, Short Shorts & Giants Tee!

As one of Bill Belichick's former lovers used her Halloween costume to shade the legendary NFL coach ... his current girlfriend praised him with hers -- mimicking one of his old-school looks!!

Jordon Hudson hit Disney World this week with friends for one of their engagement celebrations ... and given that All Hallow's Eve is Thursday -- she and her gal pals decided to rock costumes during their day at Mickey's place.

For her 'fit, Hudson paid homage to her 72-year-old boyfriend ... emulating a look he once wore when he was an assistant on the New York Giants' staff back in the 1980s.

Check out the get-up ... Hudson donned a pair of white short-shorts and one of Bill's old NYG tees -- and even stoically posed like him while she went about The Most Magical Place on Earth.

It's now the second time this week someone's brought up Bill's old short-shorts ensembles -- Peyton Manning actually clowned him for the look while the two were on the "Manningcast" with Eli Manning and Lawrence Taylor on Monday.

"What was higher: their expectations or their shorts?" - Peyton Manning on a Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick photo. 🏈🎙️ #ManningCast #NFL pic.twitter.com/ewQKMhIBS5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 29, 2024 @awfulannouncing

It's also, of course, the second time a Belichick-themed Halloween costume has made headlines this week.

If you missed it, Linda Holliday -- who dated Belichick for over a decade before splitting with him some two years ago -- threw on a "Kill Bill" look for a Halloween party over the weekend ... shading her ex after his relationship with 24-year-old Hudson made news earlier this year.

It's almost Halloween, and Linda Holliday, Bill Belichick's Ex, was spotted dressed up as Uma Thurman's character from 'Kill Bill' 🎃⚔️😳



"This is not a subtle costume at all!" @golic



"Subtle as a sledgehammer." @mikegolicjr pic.twitter.com/YZrlfCFIX6 — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) October 29, 2024 @GoJoandGolic