Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Imitates Him For Halloween, Short Shorts & Giants Tee!

Bill Belichick GF Imitates Him For Halloween ... Short Shorts & Giants Tee!!!

As one of Bill Belichick's former lovers used her Halloween costume to shade the legendary NFL coach ... his current girlfriend praised him with hers -- mimicking one of his old-school looks!!

Jordon Hudson hit Disney World this week with friends for one of their engagement celebrations ... and given that All Hallow's Eve is Thursday -- she and her gal pals decided to rock costumes during their day at Mickey's place.

For her 'fit, Hudson paid homage to her 72-year-old boyfriend ... emulating a look he once wore when he was an assistant on the New York Giants' staff back in the 1980s.

Check out the get-up ... Hudson donned a pair of white short-shorts and one of Bill's old NYG tees -- and even stoically posed like him while she went about The Most Magical Place on Earth.

It's now the second time this week someone's brought up Bill's old short-shorts ensembles -- Peyton Manning actually clowned him for the look while the two were on the "Manningcast" with Eli Manning and Lawrence Taylor on Monday.

It's also, of course, the second time a Belichick-themed Halloween costume has made headlines this week.

If you missed it, Linda Holliday -- who dated Belichick for over a decade before splitting with him some two years ago -- threw on a "Kill Bill" look for a Halloween party over the weekend ... shading her ex after his relationship with 24-year-old Hudson made news earlier this year.

For his part, Belichick has stayed out of the Halloween spotlight so far ... but the big holiday is just hours away -- so there's certainly still time for him to enter the mix.

