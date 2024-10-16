Robert Saleh Goes Grocery Shopping After Jets Firing, Hoping To Return To Coaching

Play video content BACKGRID

Robert Saleh has emerged after being fired by the New York Jets last week ... making a quick run to Whole Foods in New Jersey -- but it sounds like he's ready to stop roaming the aisles with a shopping cart and get back to work.

The recently unemployed coach hit up the grocery store in Florham Park on Tuesday ... and as he was heading to his car with a bag of goods, photogs checked in on how he's doing.

"Living the dream, brother," Saleh replied.

When asked about Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick showing him love on "Monday Night Football," he decided to keep quiet ... despite the two praising all he did for the franchise before his exit.

He also elected not to address whether he thought wearing the Lebanese flag during a game had anything to do with getting the boot ... but that's probably because that nonsensical conspiracy theory never held any weight.

But, Saleh's seemingly champing at the bit to get another shot at an NFL job ... 'cause when the photog asked whether people will see him on the sidelines again soon -- he said, "God willing."

Saleh was handed his pink slip on Oct. 8 ... after the Jets started 2-3 on the season and an overall 20-36 with him at the helm.