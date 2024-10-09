Robert Saleh Firing Completely Unrelated To Wearing Lebanese Flag

Robert Saleh was fired because the New York Jets were underperforming on the football field -- period -- with sources telling TMZ Sports any notion suggesting the Lebanese flag patch he wore on Sunday factored into the move is utter nonsense.

Saleh was given a pink slip on Tuesday after Gang Green fell to 2-3 on the season ... and shortly after his termination, some talking heads tried to connect it to the fact Saleh sported his family's heritage on his arm during the team's loss to the Minnesota Vikings just two days prior.

Those who pushed the claim on social media suggested Saleh wore the patch as a political statement on the unrest in the Middle East ... and speculated Jets owner Woody Johnson was so pissed over the stunt, he promptly cut ties with the coach.

But there's a massive problem with that theory ... as Saleh participated in the NFL Heritage Program -- which encourages players and coaches to wear decals and patches in honor of their family history -- earlier this season and didn't lose his job.

In fact, Saleh wore the flag for at least two games during the 2023 season, too ... in honor of his parents, who were born and raised in Lebanon before moving to the United States.

So the flag was nothing new. Unfortunately for Saleh, the team just needed a change on the sidelines in hopes of salvaging the 2024-25 season.