Bill Belichick All Smiles At Jordon Hudson's Cheer Competition in Atlanta

Bill Belichick continues to be the base to Jordon Hudson's flyer ... as the 73-year-old was spotted cheering on his 24-year-old girlfriend at a competition in Atlanta over the weekend.

TMZ Sports obtained photos of the couple looking happier than ever on Sunday. Belichick -- rocking a buttoned shirt and a Navy submarine hat -- was seen alongside Jordon, who was all dolled up in her cheerleading uniform.

Hudson once again suited up for Code Black ... who she competed for last month at a Cheer Extreme All-Stars event in Raleigh.

Seemingly, Belichick is paying his dues after Hudson was right by his side during his first year as the University of North Carolina head football coach. As you know ... it was a tough go for the eight-time Super Bowl Champion -- who went 4-8 and missed out on getting a bowl game.

She shared a carousel of photos in a recap after the team played their last home game -- a 32-25 loss to Duke -- all while taking a swipe at her critics.

"I've loved supporting @billbelichick at his adult all-male football league competitions this season," Hudson wrote. "Until next year, Kenan!"

BB's first season was also marked with tons of drama off the field. Hudson has found herself in a feud with investigative journalist Pablo Torre ... even claiming she planned to sue him -- which came after he spent the last few months diving into the couple's romance.