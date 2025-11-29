Jordon Hudson Flaunts Abs in Tiny Cheer Outfit

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jordon Hudson See My Rock-Solid Abs in My Tiny Cheer 'Fit!!!

By TMZ Staff
Jordon Hudson Flaunts Toned Abs
Jordon Hudson worked off her Thanksgiving meal Friday at cheer practice -- and we saw her showing off her ripped abs in her uniform!

Check out our gallery -- Bill Belichick's better half was suited up in short athletic shorts and a tiny cheer bra emblazoned with rhinestones and her team name "Code Black" on it ... and there was no missing her rock-solid abs.

Jordon was seen filling her posh Mercedes with gas -- new models of the luxury car can cost up to $100,000.

Bill was nowhere in sight, but we know he's seen his girl rock her uniform recently -- he was spotted at her Cheer Extreme All-Stars event less than 2 weeks ago. And, she was in the stands as the University of North Carolina took on Duke last weekend -- another loss for Bill.

The chatter about whether or not Jordon is a distraction during his rocky first season with the Tar Heels has pressed on ... but clearly, the duo is locked in -- and has been for more than a year.

