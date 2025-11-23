Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Shows Off Legs and Style at UNC-Duke Game

Wows in Leggy Look at UNC-Duke Game

Jordon Hudson is proving she knows how to make a game day statement and this time, it wasn't just her legs doing the talking.

The 24-year-old girlfriend of Bill Belichick turned heads at the UNC-Duke game on Saturday with a bold look. Hudson rocked a shimmering blue snakeskin mini dress, crisp white knee-high boots, and a playful Carolina blue ram horn headpiece perched proudly on her head.

From her perch in the luxury suite, Hudson was seen clapping and smiling throughout the game, enjoying the box alongside NFL legend Lawrence Taylor.

Her good mood didn't hide the fact that someone was missing from the usual lineup ... Jennifer Belichick, Bill's daughter-in-law and Jordon's typical suite side companion.