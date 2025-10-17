Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson Caught Trash Talking On Hot Mic, 'They Can't Do S***'

Newly unearthed video shows Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, talking smack about staff on one of the legendary coach's shows last year.

The footage, according to Pablo Torre and his "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast, was recorded back at the start of the 2024 NFL season ... as Belichick, who had not yet taken the job at UNC, was on the set of an NFL Films-produced program called "Coach."

EXCLUSIVE: UNC football is a hot mess. Can we interest you in Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on a hot mic? pic.twitter.com/L0Y83HpLMy — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) October 17, 2025 @pablofindsout

The show was slated to feature Belichick and his pals, Matt Patricia and Michael Lombardi, analyzing big football games ... but it was clear, neither Hudson nor Belichick were pleased with some of the presentation.

Hudson can be seen in one clip talking with Belichick about some of the apparent shortcomings of the production workers. She was clearly upset with graphics packages -- as well as the set's design.

At one point in the footage, she and Belichick whispered to one another about just how bad they thought things were.

"I don't know how they have four full-time graphics people," Hudson can be heard saying in the video.

"They can't do s***," Belichick said in reply.

The two then talked quietly in the video about who they might be able to hire to fix things ... before Belichick noted, "the whole thing is ridiculous."

According to Torre, the entire ordeal was captured on hot mics that were adhered to the couple's chests ... and it was "something that was truly listened to live by an entire control room of people at NFL Films."

It's, of course, not the first time Hudson and Belichick's behavior on a show's set has made waves ... back in May, they created national headlines when Hudson was seen on video interjecting during her boyfriend's interview with Tony Dokoupil of "CBS Mornings."