Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Enjoy Romantic Dinner on Nantucket Getaway

There Once Was A Couple in Nantucket ...

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are taking a much-needed break from the start of the legendary NFL coach's middling University of North Carolina tenure ... flying up for some R&R in Nantucket.

The head coach and his pageant queen better half were spotted hanging around Massachusetts Friday ... grabbing dinner on the island after leaving Chapel Hill earlier in the day.

Check out the pics ... Jordon's sitting close to Bill and rubbing a small white dog's head -- grinning wide underneath her black sunglasses and "VII Rings" visor.

The two look like they haven't got a worry in the world ... though Belichick's start at UNC hasn't been without its struggles.

His team's 2-2, winning games against the relatively lackluster University of Richmond and University of North Carolina at Charlotte while losing handily to more prominent programs like UCF and TCU.

Jordon's drawn more eyes at recent matchups than the players on the field TBH ... 'cause her bags -- filled with what appear to be legal documents -- have perked up some eyebrows during the first month of the season.

She's been a regular fixture on the sidelines before the games' kickoffs, too ... wearing a miniskirt and planting a smooch on Bill's cheek before his team was dealt a 34-9 drubbing by UCF.