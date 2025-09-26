Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mark Wahlberg Wants to Play Belichick in Movie, Double Date W/ Coach & Jordon Hudson

Mark Wahlberg I Want To Play Belichick In A Movie ... & Double Date With Jordon Hudson!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
092525 mark wahlberg kal.jpg
BILL'S BUDDY
TMZSports.com

If Hollywood's got a Bill Belichick script on the way, Mark Wahlberg's making it clear he's got dibs ... telling TMZ Sports he's dying to play the coach in a movie!!

The "Ted" star made no bones about it during a brief chat with us out in New York City this week -- explaining it's a goal of his because Bill's the "greatest coach of all-time."

mark wahlberg and bill belichick getty 1
Getty

Of course, the desire shouldn't surprise many ... as Wahlberg is one of the biggest Patriots fans on the planet -- and Belichick helped New England lift six Lombardi Trophies in the last couple decades.

There's more, though ... Wahlberg said in addition to landing a Belichick role, he told us he'd be down to double date with Coach and Jordon Hudson too!!

Bill Belichick -- Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Bill Belichick -- Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

"If Bill wants to go to dinner with his girlfriend and my wife," Mark said, "that's no problem."

A Belichick flick is probably a ways away at this point -- after all, dude's still got plenty of years on a sideline still left in him -- but dinner could be on the table sooner rather than later ... as UNC is on its bye this week.

Related articles