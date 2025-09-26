Mark Wahlberg Wants to Play Belichick in Movie, Double Date W/ Coach & Jordon Hudson

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Hollywood's got a Bill Belichick script on the way, Mark Wahlberg's making it clear he's got dibs ... telling TMZ Sports he's dying to play the coach in a movie!!

The "Ted" star made no bones about it during a brief chat with us out in New York City this week -- explaining it's a goal of his because Bill's the "greatest coach of all-time."

Of course, the desire shouldn't surprise many ... as Wahlberg is one of the biggest Patriots fans on the planet -- and Belichick helped New England lift six Lombardi Trophies in the last couple decades.

There's more, though ... Wahlberg said in addition to landing a Belichick role, he told us he'd be down to double date with Coach and Jordon Hudson too!!

"If Bill wants to go to dinner with his girlfriend and my wife," Mark said, "that's no problem."