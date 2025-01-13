Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mark Wahlberg Films Action-Packed Scenes for 'The Family Plan 2' in London

Mark Wahlberg Look Away, Kiddos!!! Films Bus Brawl For 'The Family Plan 2'

011325_mark_wahlberg_kit_harrington_kal
BUS BATTLE
BACKGRID

Mark Wahlberg's back at it, kicking some serious butt while filming "The Family Plan 2" -- and it looks like the action’s about to hit next-level.

Check out this clip -- Mark’s in full-on brawl mode on top of a double-decker bus with Kit Harington's character, who suddenly grabs Mark's on-screen wife, Michelle Monaghan, and it’s game on!

011325-mark-wahlberg-kit-harrington-filming-v5
BACKGRID

Mark’s hands are up, telling Kit to chill out as Michelle’s held at knifepoint. Tension is thick until Mark pulls a move that frees Michelle -- right into his arms.

011325-mark-wahlberg-kit-harrington-filming-v2
BACKGRID

The cast was in full action mode, while the iconic red bus cruised through Central London as passersby got an unexpected treat, spotting big-name stars in the middle of a Hollywood production.

011325-mark-wahlberg-kit-harrington-filming-v3
BACKGRID

Kit’s character is still under wraps, but it looks like he’s playing the villain in the sequel, which is about an ex-government operative forced to flee with his family after being attacked.

related articles