Mark Wahlberg Films Action-Packed Scenes for 'The Family Plan 2' in London

Mark Wahlberg's back at it, kicking some serious butt while filming "The Family Plan 2" -- and it looks like the action’s about to hit next-level.

Check out this clip -- Mark’s in full-on brawl mode on top of a double-decker bus with Kit Harington's character, who suddenly grabs Mark's on-screen wife, Michelle Monaghan, and it’s game on!

Mark’s hands are up, telling Kit to chill out as Michelle’s held at knifepoint. Tension is thick until Mark pulls a move that frees Michelle -- right into his arms.

The cast was in full action mode, while the iconic red bus cruised through Central London as passersby got an unexpected treat, spotting big-name stars in the middle of a Hollywood production.