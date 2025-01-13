Mark Wahlberg Films Action-Packed Scenes for 'The Family Plan 2' in London
Mark Wahlberg's back at it, kicking some serious butt while filming "The Family Plan 2" -- and it looks like the action’s about to hit next-level.
Check out this clip -- Mark’s in full-on brawl mode on top of a double-decker bus with Kit Harington's character, who suddenly grabs Mark's on-screen wife, Michelle Monaghan, and it’s game on!
Mark’s hands are up, telling Kit to chill out as Michelle’s held at knifepoint. Tension is thick until Mark pulls a move that frees Michelle -- right into his arms.
The cast was in full action mode, while the iconic red bus cruised through Central London as passersby got an unexpected treat, spotting big-name stars in the middle of a Hollywood production.
Kit’s character is still under wraps, but it looks like he’s playing the villain in the sequel, which is about an ex-government operative forced to flee with his family after being attacked.