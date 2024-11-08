Mark Wahlberg Says Fire at Restaurant Looked Worse Than It Was

Play video content TMZ.com

Mark Wahlberg says the fire at his Mexican food restaurant in Las Vegas wasn't so bad ... 'cause it never got into the building -- and, his funky bunch opened it an hour after the fire.

We talked with the actor on "TMZ Live" and he set the record straight ... explaining a firepit malfunctioned and went up in flames -- officially making Flecha Cantina the "hottest restaurant in the world" according to Wahlberg.

The fire started on the patio, according to a witness. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/dD2BiJE6jU — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 7, 2024 @LasVegasLocally

Joking aside, MW explains the fire was outside the building ... and only appeared to scald the indoor dining room because of the reflection coming off the windows.

Marky Mark says the fire actually only delayed the restaurant's grand opening about an hour ... and, the rest of the evening went off without a hitch.

We chatted with Mark about his other business ventures too ... including his famous burger chain Wahlburgers, and Municipal Gym -- his new fitness venture in the Las Vegas area.

Wahlberg tells us he bases his business portfolio around his own lifestyle ... listen to the end to hear the one characteristic he focuses on no matter the business.