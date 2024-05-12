Mark Wahlberg Posts Mother's Day Tribute to Wife Rhea Durham and Late Mother

Mark Wahlberg's celebrating two special women on Mother's Day ... shouting out his wife Rhea Durham, and celebrating his late mom Alma on the holiday.

The actor shared a sweet post dedicated to the two women Sunday morning ... dropping a series of images including a throwback pic with the lovely ladies and the rest of his brood.

Check out the pics ... Marky Mark's kids are quite a bit younger -- but, there's his mom - clad in yellow -- with a big old grin on her face.

MW captioned the post, "HAPPY MOTHERS DAY🥰😘❤️🥳MISS YOU MOM💔LOVE YOU BABE❤️❤️❤️❤️ @byrheawahlberg ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Mark's mom passed away back in 2021, and Mark himself shared the news via Instagram ... calling her an angel. His brother, Donnie, also posted in honor of their mom. She was 78.

As for Rhea ... it seems the two have spent some quality time together recently -- with RD posting a pic to Instagram just last month showing them on vacation with their sons.

Mark and Rhea share four kids -- Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15 and Grace, 14 ... and, hopefully, they all remembered to get their mom something nice for her special day.