Mark Wahlberg's Mexican Restaurant Erupts in Flames in Las Vegas, on Video
Mark Wahlberg Vegas Restaurant Goes Up In Flames Fire Caught on Video
Mark Wahlberg's Mexican restaurant went up in flames in Nevada ... and the footage showing Wednesday night's fire is downright shocking.
Check out the video ... people are standing outside Flecha Cantina in Las Vegas, staring through the windows at the blaze raging inside the eatery.
The fire started on the patio, according to a witness. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/dD2BiJE6jU— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 7, 2024 @LasVegasLocally
A fire truck is parked in front of the joint, but nowhere can you see firefighters battling the inferno.
This place has been open for one monthpic.twitter.com/4wsJuQwjb4— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 7, 2024 @LasVegasLocally
Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... a faulty fire pit was the cause of the blaze, but, thankfully, no one was injured, and the restaurant was back in biz an hour later.
As you may know ... Mark opened Fletcha in September and he also opened the restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, so you can always go there, too.