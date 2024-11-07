Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mark Wahlberg's Mexican Restaurant Erupts in Flames in Las Vegas, on Video

Mark Wahlberg Vegas Restaurant Goes Up In Flames Fire Caught on Video

mark wahlberg flecha facebook getty 1
Getty Composite

Mark Wahlberg's Mexican restaurant went up in flames in Nevada ... and the footage showing Wednesday night's fire is downright shocking.

Check out the video ... people are standing outside Flecha Cantina in Las Vegas, staring through the windows at the blaze raging inside the eatery.

A fire truck is parked in front of the joint, but nowhere can you see firefighters battling the inferno.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... a faulty fire pit was the cause of the blaze, but, thankfully, no one was injured, and the restaurant was back in biz an hour later.

Mark Wahlberg Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Mark Wahlberg Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

As you may know ... Mark opened Fletcha in September and he also opened the restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, so you can always go there, too.

related articles