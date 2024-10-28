Ohio Woman Rescued From Basement Amid Massive Home Fire, Video Shows

Play video content

One Ohio woman is likely feeling grateful for first responders after they pulled off a nail-biting rescue while she was trapped in a harrowing fire.

Check it out ... in body cam footage from the scene, a mix of sheriff's deputies and firefighters from York Township, Ohio work quickly to free a 31-year-old woman, who was trapped in her basement because of the flames and smoke.

You see rescuers smashing open a window in the basement ... calling out to the woman and encouraging her to follow their voices.

As the woman struggles to climb free through the broken window, she yells out in distress ... "Oh God I'm gonna die."

At first, the first responders assure the woman all will be well ... but the situation becomes dire when she fails to climb through the narrow, cellar window.

The fire only continues to grow during the exchange -- the rescuers tried using a sledgehammer on the wall and lowering a rope down into the basement.

Yet, it was Fire Chief Larry Walters who became the hero ... stripping himself of his gear and plunging into harm's way to aid the woman.

Walters and the woman made it out of the fire unscathed. Really amazing.

Chief Walters later said ... "I considered what I was doing to be the right thing. It certainly was not a situation where I felt like writing her off for the benefit of my safety was the right thing to do."