23 People Dead After Thailand Bus Goes Up in Flames

Thailand Bus Tragedy 23 People Die In Bus Blaze ... Kids, Teachers Were Passengers

HORRIFYING SCENE
Twenty-three people were killed Tuesday in Thailand when a school bus exploded in flames with many children inside, according to police.

The large bus was transporting 40 passengers -- a combination of students and teachers -- when tragedy struck as they traveled along the outskirts of Bangkok on a field trip, cops said.

Check out the video showing the bus after it turned into a fireball, with smoke billowing, leaving nearly two dozen dead and scores more injured. All the deceased have reportedly been identified.

Firefighters responded to the scene with police and rescue crews, extinguishing the blaze that left the bus in charred remains on the side of the road.

Acting Royal Thai Police Chief Kittirat Phanphet said in a press conference surviving teachers revealed the bus caught fire quickly.

Phanphet said other witnesses told cops the bus turned into an inferno after a spark from the outer part of a wheel lit a gas cylinder that was powering the vehicle. He said some of the students jumped out a window to escape.

The police chief added a full investigation was underway to see if the school bus company was negligent.

