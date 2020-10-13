11-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Stealing School Bus, Going on Joy Ride
10/13/2020 7:51 AM PT
A Louisiana kid put himself in the driver's seat of a vehicle where he'd normally be a passenger -- his school bus -- and there's video of him leading cops on a wild high-speed chase.
The unidentified 11-year-old boy was busted Sunday in Baton Rouge after cops say he somehow managed to start a school bus, and then fled from police when they tried stopping him. What followed, according to authorities, was an intense 45-MINUTE PURSUIT through city streets.
Cops say the kid taunted and flipped off officers as they gave chase, before eventually crashing into a tree. The real miracle here is the kid was okay, and was immediately arrested. Cops say he also hit 3 other vehicles along the way, but no one was seriously hurt.
As for the kid ... he was booked on charges of theft of a vehicle, aggravated flight, damage to property and aggravated assault.
Unclear how he got a hold of the keys to begin with -- especially since schools would presumably be closed on a weekend, not to mention during a pandemic. What's really curious is ... how the heck he reached the pedals well enough to joyride for almost an hour?!?
