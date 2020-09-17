Justin Bieber Joy Riding Yellow Vespa in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber is no Hells Angel, but he's tooling around the City of Angels on a hot new ride ... a bright yellow Vespa and Kanye West's latest kicks!!!

The singer took to the streets Thursday on his slick Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon, zipping around Los Angeles ahead of his new music video release for "Holy."

Justin wore a white hoodie and yellow shorts, keeping it safe with a black helmet and keeping it fresh with a pair of Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR 'Ararats' ... the latest in Kanye's futuristic footwear.

As we reported, the Biebs and Hailey paid Kanye a visit on his Wyoming ranch towards the end of July, when the couple was cruising the countryside in an RV, and now Justin's repping Ye on his feet.