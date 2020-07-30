Dramatic Crash Rescue Caught on Video When SUV Slams into City Bus

Play video content Storyful

A dramatic rescue scene played out in Kansas when an SUV driver slammed into a city bus, but kept his foot on the gas and wouldn't let up.

It all went down in Wichita after a 41-year-old guy crashed his black Escalade crashed into the back of the commuter bus. According to reports ... the SUV driver suffered a medical emergency, triggering the crash.

That explains why the driver also kept his foot on the gas pedal. Check out the video ... the tires were screeching and smoke was billowing everywhere during the Tuesday incident. Good Samaritans frantically jumped into action, with one man literally punching the SUV's passenger's side window in an effort to get in and take control of the Escalade.

The SUV actually pushed the bus forward for a while before coming to a stop!

The same man who punched the window eventually forced his way inside with a hammer and a fire extinguisher before he finally got the driver's foot off the pedal and stopped the vehicle.