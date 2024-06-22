Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Massive Fire Destroys Canadian Bridge, Stunning Photos Show

marpole rail bridge fire

A gigantic blaze ravaged a Canadian bridge this week, making the smoldering traverse look like a scene straight out of a war movie.

marpole rail bridge fire

The inferno erupted Thursday night and extended through Friday morning, engulfing the obsolete rail trestle bridge connecting Vancouver with Richmond in British Columbia, Canada.

marpole rail bridge fire

Photos obtained by TMZ showed the up-close devastation.  Check out the footage ... as the fire was raging, thick plumes of black smoke rose up from the bridge, spreading like a mushroom cloud of sorts into the sky.

marpole rail bridge fire

Video posted to X captured a motorist driving across the Oak Street Bridge nearby – with the heavy smoke consuming the roadway and the passing vehicles.

The driver turned on his wipers to clean off his windshield so he could see.

The Richmond Fire and Rescue, assisted by the Vancouver Fire Department, extinguished the flames after 8-plus hours.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze. It was unclear if anyone was injured.

