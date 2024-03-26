Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Baltimore Key Bridge Collapses, Rescue Operation Underway

Baltimore Bridge Disaster Ship Crashes, Bridge Collapses ... Divers Search For At Least 7

3/26/2024 5:37 AM PT
THE TERRIFYING COLLAPSE

6:18 AM PT -- Dive operations have begun in Baltimore as rescue crews start to search for anybody still in the water. First responders have congregated near a river bank as the sun came up.

A lot of moving parts still, obviously ... and now, they'll attempt to find and save anyone they can.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge came crashing down Tuesday after it was struck by a large cargo ship, causing a possible mass casualty incident that was all caught on video.

Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship
Check out this stunning footage of the vessel plowing into the steel, arch-shaped bridge, which suddenly collapsed into the Patapsco River and broke into pieces right before our shocked eyes.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called it an "unthinkable tragedy" that looked like something out of an action movie.

Maryland officials just held a press conference, telling the public what they know so far.

baltimore bridge collapse
Beginning at 1:30 AM ... 911 callers started inundating the Baltimore Fire Department beginning, reporting what officials later described as a "dire emergency."

Several vehicles crossing the bridge at the time plunged into the river below, but it was unclear how many.

The cargo ship went up in flames after it hit the bridge. Officials at the presser seemed to suggest they were in communication with the ship's crew, whose current status was unknown.

baltimore bridge collapse
Divers and search crews responded, scanning the frigid waters with sonars for upwards of 7 people and possibly more. Two people have been rescued -- one with serious injuries.

The water temperature is 48 degrees, and authorities say it's virtually impossible to survive for more than 3 hours.

DEVASTATING AFTERMATH

Sonar has detected multiple cars underwater, as the search continues.

cargo ship strucks bridge in baltimore
Officials said federal and local authorities were investigating what caused the disaster. No word yet on how many victims in total were injured or possibly killed.

Originally Published -- 5:37 AM PT

