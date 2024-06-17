Carrie Underwood & Family Unharmed After House Fire on Father's Day

Carrie Underwood and her family must feel pretty relieved right about now ... 'cause they managed to escape a house fire in their Tennessee home over the holiday weekend.

A rep for the country singer tells TMZ ... "There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained. There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed."

According to Williamston County & Fire, several crews were dispatched to the residence just before 10 PM on Sunday evening -- Father's Day -- after a fire started in Carrie and husband Mike Fisher's garage. The responders were able to put out the fire relatively quickly thanks to a 10,000-gallon water tank ... which was located on the singer's estate.

Williamson County Fire & Rescue issued an update in the aftermath of the blaze ... sharing a few photos from the scene as well, and it looks pretty dramatic.

They added ... "Almost immediately the call was upgraded to a structure fire. Crews from all eight of our stations responded ... Firefighters continue to put out hotspots to prevent further spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no injuries at this time."

While it was an unfortunate way to wrap up Father's Day, Carrie had a seemingly peaceful Sunday afternoon otherwise ... sharing pics with a couple sheep on her Instagram Stories.

Nonetheless, June has been a tough month for the "American Idol" alum. We broke the story ... Carrie took a tumble onstage last week, this after headlining a music festival in South Carolina. ICYMI ... Carrie slipped and fell while exiting the stage following her headlining performance at the Carolina Country Music Fest -- where she performed in a rainstorm.

She indicated she was uninjured from the fall on social media, even making a subtle joke about it all ... "Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget!"