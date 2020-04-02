Carrie Underwood, Jessica Simpson Topping Book Sales During Pandemic

Exclusive

Book worms are turning to a holy trinity to bring them light and guidance in the coronavirus pandemic ... Carrie Underwood, Jessica Simpson and Jesus Christ.

Here's the deal ... book sales are up across the board as more and more Americans are ordered to shelter at home to avoid spreading the virus, and Carrie and Jessica are two of the most popular authors.

Carrie's book, "Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Find Your Soul," is No. 5 on the Top 50 list of best-selling books from all publishers ... according to NPD BookScan. From March 15-21, the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Carrie's book sold 10,741 copies.

Jessica ain't far behind ... her page-turner, "Open Book," is No. 8 on NPD BookScan's Top 50 list ... with 8,236 copies sold in the same time frame.

But, don't sleep on the Good Book ... as always, the Bible is super popular in times of crisis and uncertainty.

Folks at Tyndale House Publishers and LifeWay Christian Resources tell TMZ ... Bible sales are going strong as people look for ways to explore and deepen their faith in the face of COVID-19.

Tyndale House says Bible sales were up 55% this March compared to 2019, and most purchases are coming online.