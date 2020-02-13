Jessica Simpson Wears Faux-Fur Coat on Book Tour on Heels of Protests

Jessica Simpson's sending a message to the angry anti-fur protesters who've been crashing events on her book tour -- faux fur's just fine with her.

In a possible attempt to get in the good graces of the animal rights activists who've been calling her out for wearing fur, the "Open Book" author shared a series of pics of herself rocking a Stella McCartney belted, vegetarian leather and faux-fur coat.

Of course, it's also possible the protesters had an impact on Jessica. The faux-fur move comes after we broke news extra security measures are being put in place at upcoming stops on her book tour to keep protesters at bay.

As we reported, Simpson was accosted at a book signing and outside a restaurant in NYC last week, and earlier this week at an L.A. book signing.

Jessica doesn't address wearing fake fur explicitly in her posts, but says ... "I pray every day that I can use my platform for good. I promise to continue to be open and to lead with my mistakes."