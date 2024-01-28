Cops Rescue Circus Animals On Indiana Highway After Semi-Truck Fire

Play video content

A state trooper happened upon an unreal site when he spotted a semi-truck filled with circus animals engulfed in flames ... with multiple agencies responding to help extinguish the flames and rescue the exotic species.

The trooper spotted the truck fire around 2 AM ... the 57-year-old driver had already escaped the inferno, leaving only the animals in need of aid.

The deputy from Grant County Sheriff's Office and a member of the circus managed to get the animals out and to safety ... and once backup arrived, they were able to secure the animals along the roadside.

Video of the aftermath shows Camels walking along the highway as they're being led to different trucks ... and the Marion Police said on Facebook, "All zebras & camels are safe and our public safety professionals of all stripes worked together to get over the hump on this job!!!"

In pics posted to social media, officers can be seen hamming it up with the exotic brood ... clearly as happy as kids at the circus.

Though the animals escaped unharmed ... 2 of the cops suffered smoke inhalation, but were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The driver was reportedly uninjured.

