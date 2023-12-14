Bull On The Loose Bolts Down New Jersey Train Tracks, Delays Commuters

Play video content

A bull joined shocked civilians during the morning commute in New Jersey, bolting down the tracks at Newark Penn Station ... and causing some trouble for folks trying to get to their destinations on time.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé tells TMZ that police responded to Frelinghuysen Avenue near Victoria Street Thursday morning around 10:46 AM ... after being alerted that a bull was observed on the loose behind a building.

Members of the Newark Police Emergency Services Unit assisted Port Authority PD in locating the runaway bull ... eventually containing it inside a fenced lot.

They tell us the animal will be retrieved and safeguarded by a local animal sanctuary -- adding that, thankfully, no injuries were reported throughout the incident.

A rep for New Jersey Transit adds to TMZ that rail services were subjected to 45-minute delays between Newark Penn Station & New York Penn Station 'cause of the loose bull.