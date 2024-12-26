Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Ripped Body During Christmas Vacation in Barbados

Mark Wahlberg clearly didn't put on any pounds this holiday season ... showing off his ripped chest and stomach while shirtless down in Barbados on Christmas Eve.

The actor was spotted walking around the island with his wife, Rhea Durham, the day before Xmas ... with Marky Mark outfitted in just swim trunks and a backward cap.

Check out the pics ... Wahlberg may be 53, but he's still looking ripped -- stopping to chat with people on his way to the beach.

He hopped into the water later on ... emerging from the depths dripping wet -- hair slicked back from the sea.

Mark's wife Rhea went for a dip with him ... wearing a skimpy 2-piece bathing suit and wringing out her own hair after heading back to land.

Looks like the two engaged in some light PDA while floating around the water ... though they weren't quite spotted locking lips.

Wahlberg and Durham married back in 2009 ... and, they share four children. Unclear if all the kids joined their parents in Barbados -- but, either way, Mark and Rhea were clearly enjoying each other's company.