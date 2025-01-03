Mark Wahlberg Rocks Favorite Shorty Shorts Again in Barbados

Mark Wahlberg's winter bod is putting others' to shame ... the actor continues to flaunt his jacked physique in a pair of shorty shorts while abroad in Barbados.

Check it out ... Marky Mark enjoyed some fun in the sun in the Caribbean this week, splashing in the crystal blue water in a pair of itty-bitty patterned swim trunks. The swimsuit's the same one the action star rocked earlier this vacation, when he showed off his ripped 6-pack and jacked legs for fellow beachgoers.

In fact, even when Mark tried to protect his body from the tropical sun by throwing on a white polo shirt, his protruding pecs were still totally visible.

Between those pictures and these new ones, it's clear the actor hasn't missed a day at the gym this holiday season.

This isn't necessarily surprising, given the fact that Mark has a number of pending projects in the works ... including the big-screen adaptation of "The Six Billion Dollar Man" -- based on the '70s TV show "The Six Million Dollar Man," because hey, inflation.

Play video content

Despite his busy schedule, Mark is still making time for his family ... wife Rhea was spotted taking a dip with A-list hubby earlier in their getaway.

It's currently unclear if the couple's 4 kids -- Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace -- joined the pair on their trip to Barbados ... but they're making the most of their time away, nonetheless.