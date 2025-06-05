Mark Wahlberg's Beefy Hot Shots to Kick Off His 54th Bday!

Who wears short shorts?! THIS birthday boy does!!! It's Mark Wahlberg's 54th year around the sun, and while it's hard to believe this hot piece of meat is in his mid-50s, his pecs don't lie ... and neither do his beefy hot shots!

Marky Mark first ripped off his shirt (and dropped trout) back in 1993 on the Calvin Klein runway -- He was an aspiring rapper trying to get his big ole' foot in the door.

He skyrocketed to superstardom playing Eddie Adams -- aka "Dirk Diggler" -- in the 19977 comedy/drama film "Boogie Nights."

Today, the Wahlburgers restaurant owner has beefed up his frame, and his social media page is all bulked up with shirtless gym selfies!

He's leveraged his celebrity status into developing his own fitness clothing line "Municipal" -- which he also has no problem showin' off during his workout regime.

Feelin' hungry? We've got the meat stacked up for ya in our gallery ... Enjoy 😉!