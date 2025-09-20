Jordon Hudson Chats With Bill Belichick In Miniskirt Before UNC Football Game

Jordon Hudson is never far from Bill Belichick, it seems ... because she whispered in his ear as the University of North Carolina football team warmed up for a game.

Check out this video of Jordan and Bill on the sidelines Saturday at the Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, FL ... where UNC traveled to take on the UFC Knights.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jordon walks right up to Bill in her high heel boots and miniskirt and speaks into his ear ... feet from where his football players are getting ready to play.

The legendary head coach's better half is making another fashion statement here ... and she's been a lot more entertaining than the product Bill is putting on the field.

The Tar Heels got boat raced, 34-9, in their final non-conference game before starting ACC play. The blowout loss drops Bill's team to 2-2 in his first year as a college coach.