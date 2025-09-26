Who Is Zachariah Branch? What to Know About Georgia's Wide Receiver

How Zachariah Branch Switched Coasts To Play For The Bulldogs

Zachariah Branch has had a pretty interesting career in sports, as he's taken his talents all the way across the country to play college football.

The wide receiver started out playing for one of the nation's most notable football teams before he pulled a complete 180 and switched coasts to pursue his interests.

We're going to take a look into the background of the college athlete and see what led up to his switch from one school to another.

Zachariah Made a Name for Himself in High School

Zachariah first started receiving notice for his football skills while attending Bishop Gorman High School in his hometown of Las Vegas.

The athlete was a five-star recruit, and he was named as the seventh-best wide receiver in the nation back in 2023, according to 247 Sports.

Although Zachariah received offers from numerous colleges, he ended up committing to USC in 2023 -- one year after his older brother, Zion, committed to the same institution.

He made his debut as a wide receiver for the Trojans the same year, and he stuck with USC throughout its 2024 season, when they went 7-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten Conference.

He Transferred To Georgia In 2025

Zachariah eventually changed his mind about staying at USC, and the athlete, as well as his older brother, announced their plans to enter the transfer portal in December 2024, according to ESPN.

The wide receiver spoke to the media outlet and claimed, while he was grateful for his time with the Trojans, he was looking forward to "embarking upon a new journey."

It didn't take long for the Branch brothers to get picked up by a major school, as they both signed with the University of Georgia in January 2025.

Zachariah gave a statement to ESPN at the time and said he saw "something special" with the Bulldogs' sports program, which was apparently all the reason he needed to switch schools.

Zachariah Has Plenty Of Eyes On Him As Georgia Prepares To Play Alabama

Branch's first game with the Bulldogs took place in August 2025, when he helped them land a 45-7 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Georgia went on to come out on top in their subsequent games against Austin Peay State University and the University of Tennessee, with the latter finishing at 44-41 in overtime.

The Bulldogs are currently scheduled to take on the University of Alabama on Saturday, and all eyes are on Zachariah as he prepares to take on the Crimson Tide.