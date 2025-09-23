UCF Assistant Football Coach Shawn Clark Dead At 50

Football coach Shawn Clark died after he experienced what was described as a "medical emergency" earlier this month.

The sports figure, who formerly served as an assistant coach for the University of Central Florida's offensive line, was hospitalized after suffering the emergency on September 9th, according to ESPN.

Although he was initially believed to have been in "stable condition," UCF announced he'd "unexpectedly" died on Sunday.

UCF's head coach Scott Frost issued a statement regarding Clark's death, and described his late colleague as "so much more than a coach."

Clark began his career in college football as a player, as he served as an offensive lineman for Appalachian State from 1994 to 1998.

He later held various coaching positions at institutions like Purdue University and Kent State University before he returned to Appalachian State and became its head coach in 2019.

The sports figure switched to UCF for its 2025 season, and the school's athletic director, Terry Mohajir, stated he brought "passion, integrity, and a genuine love for people" to his various efforts.

He is survived by his wife Jonelle, who was reportedly by his side when he died, and their two children.

Clark was 50 years old.