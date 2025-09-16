Who Is Oblique Seville? Get to Know the World's Fastest Man

Oblique Seville's been through his fair share of ups and downs on his path to becoming the world's fastest man -- and we're here to check all of them out.

The Jamaican sprinter didn't earn constant victories over the course of his career, but his hard work paid off, as he eventually took home the gold at one of the most high-profile track and field competitions out there.

Here's a look at how the athlete put in plenty of effort before becoming a world champion.

Oblique Was Born and Raised in Jamaica

Oblique's originally from Kingston, and his interest in racing began at an early age, according to the Olympics' official website.

The athlete started racing older opponents as far back as his kindergarten days, and although he briefly considered dropping the sport in high school, he picked it back up after coaches began noticing his talent.

His professional career kicked off in 2019, when he won gold in the 100-meter dash at the CARIFTA Games and the Pan-American U20 Championships.

Oblique's mother claimed her son, despite being "extremely broken" about the death of his father the year before, still managed to find the strength to compete at both sports events.

He Came Up Short at Several High-Profile Events

Oblique's Olympic career began in 2021, when he took part in the delayed 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, although he ended up not qualifying for the 100-meter dash final.

The athlete also competed at the World Athletics Championships in 2022 and 2023, and he finished fourth in both 100-meter dash finals.

Oblique later began training with Glen Mills, who helped the world's former fastest man, Usain Bolt (also from Jamaica) -- whom the runner described as his "idol" -- reach his peak potential.

Seville competed in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, and coming in at eighth place in the 100-meter dash final event.

Oblique Took Home the Gold in Tokyo

Oblique's hard work eventually paid off in a big way, as he took home the gold at the 2025 World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.

The athlete came on out top at -- you guessed it -- the 100-meter dash event, where he finished with a personal best time of 9.77 seconds, according to The Guardian.

Oh, and it's worth mentioning Bolt was in attendance at the event, and Oblique admitted he felt "proud" of being able to prove himself in front of the former world champion.