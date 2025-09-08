One of the NFL's fresh faces in the 2025 season is J.J. McCarthy, the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback, who's on a comeback mission!

The thing is, McCarthy actually joined the league in 2024, but ended up sitting out his first season after suffering a serious injury.

We're going to see how the athlete moved past his setback in pursuit of his pro football goals ... and how he's preparing for some pretty big changes in his personal life.

J.J. Started Playing Football Back In High School

J.J.'s football career kicked off back when he was attending high school at Nazareth Academy, located outside of Chicago.

He played several seasons for the school before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season.

McCarthy went on to join the University of Michigan's football squad, and he made his debut with the Wolverines in 2021.

He remained with the team for a total of three seasons, and helped lead the Wolverines to a national championship in 2023.

He Sat Out His First Season With The NFL

McCarthy's time in the NFL started in 2024, when the Vikings drafted him in the first round, making him the tenth overall pick.

He wasn't a starting player right away, as he spent his rookie season on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his meniscus.

J.J.'s set to make his debut as the Vikings' QB1 on September 8th, when the team opens the season against NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears.

Fun fact: He'll become the fourth quarterback in NFL history to make his pro debut during a week one Monday Night Football game, according to ESPN.

J.J.'s Engaged -- And Preparing To Become A Father

McCarthy's start in the NFL isn't the only big thing happening for him in September ... because he's expecting to become a father, too!

The pro baller will share the soon-to-arrive child with his longtime partner, Katya Kuropas, who he met in high school.

The pair dated for five years before they announced their engagement with a January 2024 joint Instagram post.