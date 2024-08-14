Vikings' J.J. McCarthy Out For Season After Undergoing Meniscus Surgery

J.J. McCarthy's rookie season is over -- the Minnesota Vikings' 2024 first-round pick will miss the entire 2024-25 schedule after surgery revealed a full repair of his meniscus was necessary.

It's a tough blow for the 21-year-old signal-caller ... who started dealing with knee soreness following the team's 24-23 preseason victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

At the time, head coach Kevin O'Connell said the team had no reason to believe it was more than routine soreness. As it turns out, that "routine soreness" was actually a meniscus tear ... which then required McCarthy to be put under the knife to determine the extent of the issue -- and, unfortunately, it was the worst-case scenario for the 10th overall pick.

While he hasn't commented on the recent development, as he underwent the procedure Wednesday in the Twin Cities, McCarthy did speak out after it was determined he needed surgery ... thanking Viking fans for their support.

Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) August 13, 2024 @jjmccarthy09

Many initially believed McCarthy would start the season on the bench with veteran Sam Darnold on the roster ... but he balled out in his first glimpse of NFL action. After taking over for Darnold in their preseason contest, J.J. went 11 for 18 with 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Now, the Vikings will have to wait until next season to see their first-round selection back on the field.