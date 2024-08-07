Chiefs CEO's Daughter Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Serious Injury On Hike

The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt suffered a serious injury during a hike this week ... and it was so severe, the 18-year-old had to undergo emergency surgery.

Hunt's wife, Tavia, revealed the incident happened when Ava fell "down the mountain" during a hiking trip ... and ended up with a deep wound.

The cut was big enough that Ava was rushed to the ER ... and doctors immediately performed a medical procedure.

"It's been a long day," Tavia said. "Praise God she's in recovery and already smiling. Please pray for a quick and complete recovery."

Ava also provided an update to her 45K+ IG followers ... saying she was back home after the surgery and was watching her favorite Olympian, Simone Biles, in Paris.

"I’m feeling great (but I might still be a little drugged up)," Ava said. "Thank you for all of your sweet messages and prayers."

Ava is one of Clark's three kids with Tavia, who's a former Miss Kansas USA. She just graduated high school and will attend her father's alma mater, Southern Methodist University, this fall.

Ava -- who will major in marketing -- also made the SMU cheerleading squad ... which she said she's "beyond excited" about.