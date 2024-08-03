Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Morgan Wallen Ushers Out Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes at KC Show

Morgan Wallen Kelce, Mahomes Go Country Boy During KC Concert!!!

Morgan Wallen gave a big treat to his fans at his Kansas City show Friday night – bringing out none other than hometown Super Bowl champions Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

The country singing sensation hit the stage at Arrowhead Stadium in KC, popping up unexpectedly with Travis, Patrick and their teammate Chris Jones.

Check out the vid ... Morgan led the NFL stars through a hallway inside the arena while "WHISKEY WHISKEY," Wallen's collaborative song with Moneybagg Yo, played in background.

Morgan and Co. were super excited, grooving to the music as they made their way to the stage. Of course, the sold-out crowd couldn't contain their own enthusiasm, hooting and hollering the whole time.

Morgan also had another surprise for the audience, performing with country stars Lainey Wilson and Brooks & Dunn.

But the concert wasn't without controversy ... Morgan sported a KC Chiefs jersey with the No. 7 on it, which is the same number worn by the team's kicker Harrison Butker.

harrison butker's controversial speech
Benedictine College

As you know, Butker got himself in hot water during a commencement speech at Benedictine College, where he railed against abortion and the LGBTQ+ community.

While Morgan has been known to wear the No. 7 jersey, many of his fans took note that it was a "Butker jersey," which was customized with "Wallen" emblazoned across the back.

Regardless ... it seems like everyone really enjoyed the show.

