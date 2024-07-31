Megan Moroney Comes Clean About Morgan Wallen Dating Rumors, Only Banged

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Rising country star Megan Moroney is speaking out about Morgan Wallen dating rumors for the first time -- this two years after they first hit the fan ... and she says it wasn't serious.

Megan spilled the tea on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast Wednesday ... saying she and Morgan were never in an exclusive relationship -- and they were basically just banging after meeting in 2020 before the pandemic hit.

As for keeping their fleeting fling hush-hush at the time, Megan chalked it up to Morgan's super private nature ... and it sounds like MM herself is pretty low-key too.

But, she hinted to host Alex Cooper they could've been official if their busy schedules didn't get in the way -- noting it was hard to get on the same page about meet-up dates, etc. -- but nonetheless ... it didn't work out and now, she says they're really good pals.

Megan made it crystal ... it was never a relationship and they were never officially dating -- at least not exclusively. That's code for ... we're just sleeping together!

As we mentioned, the buzz about Megan and Morgan dating has been around for a while, with many thinking her song "Tennessee Orange" was about him -- but Megan refused to confirm if that was the case with Alex here.