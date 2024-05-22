Morgan Wallen Denied Sign Outside Nashville Bar, Council Cites Bad Behavior

Morgan Wallen's paying the price for his bad behavior -- his recent arrest means he won't be seeing his name in lights outside his swanky new Nashville bar.

Nashville's Metro Council says the country singer's chair-throwing shenanigans have tarnished the city's rep -- and as a result, he won't get a neon sign outside the bar ... a la Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and every other country crooner who has a downtown bar.

The Council voted overwhelmingly against letting Morgan's name join the neon club -- only 3 members were on board, while 30 gave it a hard pass.

In particular, councilmember Jordan Huffman called out Morgan's comments and actions as hateful and harmful -- making it clear he's not exactly Nashville ambassador material in his book.

Morgan's got quite the history of controversial behavior ... and most recently, he was taken into custody on April 7 and booked on 3 felony counts of reckless endangerment and 1 misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct after throwing a chair off a downtown bar's roof.

An eyewitness told us Wallen threw the chair -- which landed feet from Nashville PD officers -- for no real reason. He's expected to appear in a Nashville court over it in August.

Morgan's since pumped out an apology, claiming he's appalled by his own behavior.

But it seems like the damage is already done, especially when it comes to his new hangout spot getting the VIP treatment.

