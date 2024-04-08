Morgan Wallen Arrest, Video of Moment Chair Is Flung from Rooftop

Play video content

The moment police say Morgan Wallen hurled a chair off a rooftop bar in Nashville is captured on multiple surveillance cameras -- and TMZ has one angle of the incident.

This footage, captured from street level outside the Chief's Bar in downtown Nashville, shows the chair flying over the rooftop ledge ... 6 stories above busy Broadway. From this angle, we can't see who threw the chair, but cops say witnesses and videos inside the bar confirm it was the country superstar.

The moment the chair goes over happens very quickly ... but you can see it does so with a lot of force, so it wasn't just tipped over the side or anything -- it was straight-up chucked.

Just like cops noted in their report ... the chair came down on the sidewalk below at around 10:52 PM, and police say they had officers down there who saw it all happen -- alleging the chair landed within a few feet of them.

Play video content TikTok/ @elizabeth.liner

They go on to say that upon further investigation ... they found evidence that led them to believe Morgan was responsible -- including the bar's surveillance footage which they viewed.

Play video content

Morgan himself hasn't copped to anything just yet -- although his attorney has said he's cooperating with the authorities on this.

We got some footage and photos of him dealing with cops down on the ground ... including him apparently yelling after they put him in the back of a cruiser.

Once he was at jail, he cheesed in this mug shot ... and bailed out later Monday morning. BTW, footage of the purported chair that was thrown has also surfaced online -- and yeah, from the looks of it ... it could've definitely hurt somebody bad, if not worse.