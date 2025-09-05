Who Was Rolling Ray? What to Know About the Late Influencer

How Rolling Ray Made A Name For Himself On TV And Social Media

The death of Juan "Raymond" Harper -- better known as Rolling Ray -- in September 2025 left his fans shattered and heartbroken over the loss of the influencer.

Ray's career was taking off prior to his death, as he'd built up a substantial following through his appearances on TV and presence on social media.

We're going to take a look at how the influencer made a name for himself and see how the reactions to his death largely reflected the positive impact he'd had on his fans.

Ray Made a Name for Himself on Reality TV

Ray started making appearances in the late 2010s on various television shows, including "Catfish: Trolls," where his one-liners, and overall sense of humor, became popular with the show's fans.

A clip of his appearance on "Divorce Court," in which he claimed to have been in contact with Beyoncé, went viral a year later.

Ray was subsequently featured on several programs on the Zeus Network, including "The Conversation," in which his feud with rapper Bobby Lytes was detailed in a two-part arc.

Ray later served as an executive producer on the series "Bobby I Love You, Purrr," in which he helped Lytes find a partner.

He Also Found Success on Social Media

Ray's talent wasn't just limited to TV, as he racked up a healthy following on social media throughout his life.

The influencer was most prolific on Instagram, where he had 451,000 followers at the time of his death.

He was also active on TikTok, where he had a following of nearly 10,000 ... although his final posts on the platform were shared in 2023.

In addition to his social media activity, Ray was a songwriter, and released several singles on Apple Music, mainly in the early 2020s.

Ray Received Several Tributes Following His Death

Although the cause of Ray's death was not immediately released, it was marked with several tributes from across the entertainment world.

Zeus Network shared a post on its Instagram account, noting the influencer's "laughter, light, & loving spirit."

Cardi B described the social media personality as a "menace" and said he'd "become so positive" over the years in her own tribute.

Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed soo much and became so positive. I know that soul made it to heaven…You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 4, 2025 @iamcardib