Who Are Abby and Brittany Hensel? Get to Know the Conjoined Twins

Abby and Brittany Hensel have had interesting lives, as they're one of the only pairs of dicephalic parapagus twins to survive past infancy.

And sharing a body's never held the sisters back, either, as they've graduated from college, seen interesting parts of the world -- and worn a wedding dress on Abby's big day!

Here's a look at how the conjoined twins have earned themselves plenty of achievements over the course of their lives ... and see how they sparked rumors about the start of a family.

Abby and Brittany Share a Body

Abby and Brittany were born in 1990 in Minnesota, and their condition means they've got two heads and share a body.

Although they have separate hearts and different personalities, they share all their organs below their waist, as well as a single bloodstream.

The twins' father Mike spoke to Time when they were kids and said neither he nor his wife Patty wanted the two to be surgically separated, as that likely would have killed one -- or both -- of the girls.

While the sisters had a small third arm surgically removed after they were born, they haven't required further operations related to their condition.

The Sisters Work as Teachers in Their Home State

Abby and Brittany decided to stay in Minnesota for their college years, and they attended Bethel University, where they both graduated with degrees in education.

The pair eventually took a position as a teacher, and they entered the field not long after they graduated from Bethel.

Although they each hold degrees, the twins are only paid a single salary, as they fill a single position in their school district, and they split their pay, according to E! News.

Abby and Brittany also hold separate educational interests, as Abby's more confident in her math and science skills, while her sister's better with language arts.

They Spent Much of Their Early Lives in Front of Cameras

Abby and Brittany's birth was kind of a big deal, as there's only a few cases of dicephalic parapagus twins surviving past infancy, and their first TV appearance was in 1996 on "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

The two were featured in several other television specials over the years before they began starring in their own series, titled "Abby & Brittany."

The show followed the twins as they graduated from Bethel, traveled around Europe, and looked for their first job.

"Abby & Brittany" ran for eight episodes ... the show's sole season premiered and concluded in 2012.

Abby Got Married ... and the Twins Were Photographed With a Newborn Baby

Abby eventually found love, and she married Army veteran Josh Bowling back in 2021, according to Today.

Abby also became a stepmother to her husband's daughter, who he welcomed with his first wife.