Who Is Loreal Sarkisian? Get To Know Steve Sarkisian's Wife

Steve Sarkisian has been a popular leader as the head coach of the University of Texas, Austin football team, and we're thinking one of his biggest fans has to be his wife, Loreal.

The collegiate sports figure and the personal stylist have been together for several years, and they've started a family over the course of their marriage -- which almost fell apart.

Here's a look at how the coach's wife established herself professionally ... and how she weathered a potential divorce.

Loreal's Been Involved With Sports for Much of Her Life

Loreal's originally from Tallahassee, Florida, and she's been involved in the sports world for much of her life, as she played softball and ran track when she was a kid, according to WFAA.

Her athletic career continued into her college years, when she was on the North Carolina A&T State University track and field team.

Loreal's involvement in sports translated into professional opportunities, as her hard work in athletics "allowed me to pick up assistant jobs and internships" in the field.

She eventually ended up landing a position as an assistant track and field coach at the University of Southern California. Steve also happened to be coaching football there at the time.

She Works as a Personal Stylist

Loreal has made a name for herself as a personal stylist, and her looks at Texas game days have brought her plenty of attention.

She spoke about her professional life with WFAA and said she wants her clients to "look good but also feel good" about themselves.

She's grown her personal brand through her Instagram account, where she often shows off her curated gameday 'fits.

Loreal has acknowledged a good chunk of the public would "probably only see me as a fashionista and in the fashion industry," especially with the frequency of her posts.

Loreal's a Stepmother to Her Husband's Eldest Children

Loreal and Steve made things official when they tied the knot in 2020.

Loreal is stepmother to Steve's daughters Taylor and Ashley and his son Brady, who he shares with his first wife, Stephanie.

Loreal and Steve started a family of their own when she gave birth to their son Amays in April 2025.

She made an announcement about her child's birth on Instagram, and wrote her heart was "so full of love and gratitude."

Her Marriage With Sarkisian Almost Ended

Things haven't always been exactly perfect in the Sarkisians' marriage ... it appeared to be ending in 2024 when Loreal announced they were planning to divorce.

She posted the split on Instagram, and wrote they'd "amicably" decided to end their marriage, according to Sports Illustrated.

The pair said they planned "to remain the best of friends" and to "support each other personally" following their split.