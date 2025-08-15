Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Strolling With Newborn Baby

Abby and Brittany Hensel are a dynamic duo, and now they have a little buddy making 3 ... carrying around a baby in a small Minnesota town!

The reality stars and famed conjoined twins were in a parking lot Thursday in Arden Hills, MN -- just northeast of Minneapolis -- while they were putting a car-seated baby into a black Tesla.

The twins took their time here with the newborn ... securing the child in the back before closing the door and looking through the trunk.

We don't know much about Abby and Brittany's errand buddy -- whether it's theirs or someone else's. We've reached out to the pair and Abby's husband, Josh Bowling, but have not heard back from them.

As you know ... Abby and Brittany stoked conversation online last year when it was revealed Abby married Josh in 2021 -- with many wondering how the dynamics of their relationship worked.

Abby and Brittany fired back at haters with a series of TikTok videos ... with the main topic being -- Why do people care so damn much that one of 'em got married?!?

One video included a photo of Abby, Brittany and Josh together with a caption that read ... "This Is a Message To All the Haters Out There. If You Don't Like What I Do But You Watch Everything I'm Doing You're Still a Fan."

Worth noting ... Abby and Brittany previously expressed interest in having children in the 2003 documentary "Joined For Life." Abby is already a stepmother to Josh's daughter from a previous relationship.