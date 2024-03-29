Conjoined Twins Abby & Brittany Hensel Fire Back at Haters Over Wedding

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel don't understand why everyone's flipping their lid over news that one of them got hitched -- calling out all the gawkers on social media.

Abby and Brittany have posted a few videos on TikTok that seem to be in direct response to the big news that dropped yesterday -- albeit, quite late -- that Abby had gotten married to Army vet Josh Bowling ... something that happened way back in 2021, but just came to light.

As we reported ... the 'Today' show publicly aired out the fact that Abby and Josh had tied the knot -- and it sent the internet into a tizzy, with a lot of people asking a lot of questions.

Welp, the twins have heard all the chatter loud and clear -- and they threw up some telling clips in response ... which seem to be telegraphing one thing, namely ... what's all the hubbub, bub? And more importantly ... why is it news that one of us got said "I do"???

The twins posted three separate TikToks to their public account between Thursday and Friday ... and all of them seem to mock the fact the public was shocked to hear their story.

One video features a photo of the three of them together, as well as a caption that reads ... "This Is a Message To All the Haters Out There. If You Don't Like What I Do But You Watch Everything I'm Doing You're Still a Fan." Other videos they posted echoed similar sentiments.

It's understandable that they're eye-rolling to all the reactions ... 'cause frankly, they haven't been hiding Abby's marriage to Josh -- in fact, they've been documenting it well.

There are also some who don't appear to have been familiar with Abby and Brittany in general -- and to that, the twins say their condition has been around all throughout history.