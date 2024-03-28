Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Marries Boyfriend, Raises Questions About Sister's Role

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel -- who skyrocketed to fame on 'Oprah' and a TLC reality series -- have achieved a major milestone ... secretly welcoming a spouse into their unconventional home.

Public records show Abby married army veteran Josh Bowling in Minnesota back in 2021 ... according to TODAY.

As Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins -- a rare occurrence, where they share all organs below the waist -- the nuptials have sparked many questions about the couple's arrangement with Brittany at home.

In fact, many fans have wondered if both twins are in a relationship with Josh. But, check out the video below ... where Josh is seen lovingly dancing with the twins at their wedding -- but noticeably only plants a kiss on Abby.

Abby and Brittany were born in 1990 and their parents, Patty and Mike, decided at the time to not separate them due to the immense surgery risks. Remember, the twins notably share a bloodstream as well -- so it was unlikely both girls would've survived the procedure.

As for what's next for the trio? The twins, who currently work as teachers in their home state, previously expressed an interest in having children in the 2003 "Joined for Life" documentary.

Patty added at the time, "That is probably something that could work because those organs do work for them."

Abby is already a stepmom though, as Josh has a daughter from a prior relationship.