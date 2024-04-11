Conjoined Twins Abby & Brittany Hensel Seen For First Time Since Marriage News

Play video content MEGA

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel hit the town for the first time since news broke about one of them getting hitched -- and they're rocking the wedding ring here too.

The sisters left a Mexican restaurant in St. Paul, MN Saturday -- and as they were strolling away, Abby was chatting on the phone ... placing it between their ears while also flashing her diamond engagement ring and wedding band from her 2021 nuptials to Josh Bowling.

As you can see, the ring is actually on Abby's side of their body (the right side) as opposed to Brittany's (the left side). Their left ring finger is bare ... which we suppose makes sense.

Despite their massive fame from appearances on 'Oprah' and their TLC reality series, A&B are minding their business ... proving they're just like any other low-key small-town gals.

Of course, the two sisters are now back in the spotlight after it recently emerged Abby said 'I do' to Bowling at the Jerome Event Center in Delano, MN ... bringing a plus one into the life she closely shares with her sister.

TMZ got a hold of their marriage certificate ... and one standout fact was Brittany not being listed as a witness. Instead, the honor went to their other sister, Morgan ... as well as someone named "Cosmo Naut."

Abby and Josh's marriage sparked a wildfire of questions on social media ... but the Hensel twins clapped back over the union, which they said was technically old news.