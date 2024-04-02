Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel's Husband is Decorated Army Vet, 3 Deployments

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel's marriage to Josh Bowling is one that's filled with military service medals -- 'cause the guy is a decorated vet ... TMZ has learned.

U.S. Army spokeswoman Heather J. Hagan tells TMZ ... Bowling was a healthcare specialist in the Army from February 2010 to February 2014. During this time, Josh was deployed 3 times overseas ... stationed in Iraq, Kuwait, and Afghanistan.

The guy racked up a ton of medals during his time in service too -- including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal and at least 6 others.

Indeed ... on its face, it would appear JB was a good soldier for Uncle Sam.

At the end of his service, Bowling held the rank of specialist (E-4) ... which is the standard rank privates receive after two years of service.

Not much else is really known about Josh outside of this -- he's turned his socials to private -- but there are still photos of him in his military fatigues floating around online.

Abby and her conjoined twin sister, Brittany, came to Josh's defense after news of Abby's 2021 marriage to him made headlines last week. Remember, fans questioned Brittany's role in Josh and Abby's relationship ... since the sisters share all organs below their waist.

While the trio has chosen to live privately -- refusing to comment on the specifics of their dynamic -- the twins uploaded TikToks slamming the public's fascination with their situation.

