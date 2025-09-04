Social Media Star Rolling Ray Dead at 28

Juan "Raymond" Harper -- better known to the world as Rolling Ray -- has died.

Ray's mother tells TMZ ... the social media star recently passed away.

Zeus Network -- where Ray appeared on several shows -- also confirmed the passing in an Instagram post Wednesday night, saying, "Gone way too soon. #RestInPeace to the BIG hearted, most Raw, & #Zeus Star #RaymondHarper aka @iamrollingray."

The network added ... "Your Laughter, Light, & Loving Spirit will Live on FOREVER!" and "You were Unapologetically & Authentically your TRUEST Self. From your ZEUS Fam, we Love, Thank, & will Miss you Always!"

It's currently unclear how Ray died, but tributes are pouring in from fans and fellow influencers crediting Ray with shaping internet culture.

Ray rose to fame by unapologetically branding as, "the most famous boy inna wheelchair," a title carried proudly while building a massive following on TikTok and Instagram.

Despite having physical limitations, that never stood in the way of captivating audiences with sass, humor, and authenticity -- whether it was roasting foes online or appearing on shows like "Divorce Court" and others on Zeus Network.

Ray was 28.