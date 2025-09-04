Rolling Ray Death Mourned by Cardi B, Joseline Hernandez, Bobby Lytes
Cardi B Crushed Over Rolling Ray's Death ... As Are Joseline, Bobby, Zeus Network
Rolling Ray's sudden death has shattered social media users on the same algorithms where he made his claim to fame and his fellow influencers are paying their respects!!!
Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed soo much and became so positive. I know that soul made it to heaven…You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!!— Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 4, 2025 @iamcardib
Cardi B prayed RR got his angel wings, labeling him a menace who flipped his mouthy content into something positive.
This one hurts my heart!— Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) September 4, 2025 @MsJoseline
Long live Rolling Ray 😢😢😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/27SdAGHyQA
Joseline Hernandez also posted her fav Rolling Ray moment ... and the Zeus Network, which gave him considerable airtime over the years, also sent out a heartfelt eulogy.
Damn. I tried to wait this one out, praying it was another rumor. Rest in Peace to the most famous boy in a wheelchair. We came together and showed the world how two different people from 2 separate paths in life can put hate aside and create magic. You are loved all over the…— BOBBY LYTES (@BobbyLytes) September 4, 2025 @BobbyLytes
Reality TV star Bobby Lytes, who shared a playful rivalry with Ray, also sent his condolences ... albeit in disbelief.
No cause of death has been disclosed, but it was Ray's mother who made the crushing announcement that he died yesterday, unexpectedly.