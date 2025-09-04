Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rolling Ray Death Mourned by Cardi B, Joseline Hernandez, Bobby Lytes

Cardi B Crushed Over Rolling Ray's Death ... As Are Joseline, Bobby, Zeus Network

By TMZ Staff
Published
rolling-ray-cardi-b-Bobby-Lytes-Joseline-Hernandez-getty-tmz-1
TMZ/Getty Composite

Rolling Ray's sudden death has shattered social media users on the same algorithms where he made his claim to fame and his fellow influencers are paying their respects!!!

Cardi B prayed RR got his angel wings, labeling him a menace who flipped his mouthy content into something positive.

Joseline Hernandez also posted her fav Rolling Ray moment ... and the Zeus Network, which gave him considerable airtime over the years, also sent out a heartfelt eulogy.

Reality TV star Bobby Lytes, who shared a playful rivalry with Ray, also sent his condolences ... albeit in disbelief.

Remembering Rolling Ray
Launch Gallery
Remembering Rolling Ray Launch Gallery

No cause of death has been disclosed, but it was Ray's mother who made the crushing announcement that he died yesterday, unexpectedly.

Related articles