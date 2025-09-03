Cardi B Uses Civil Trial Court Looks for Deluxe Album Cover

Cardi B made sure her time wasn't completely wasted during her civil trial ... her infamous courtroom looks are now her new album cover!!!

I mean look!… BY POPULAR DEMAND, the court room edition of AM I THE DRAMA? is available NOW https://t.co/TQgY24mquy pic.twitter.com/LGWPMTKb2C — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 3, 2025 @iamcardib

On Tuesday, Cardi unveiled "The Courtroom Edition" of her upcoming "Am I The Drama?" album, featuring snapshots of the funny faces she made when she took the stand last week.

Play video content Court TV

Cardi was 100% unfiltered on the stand ... admitting she called the security guard -- who was suing her for $24 million -- all sorts of obscenities ... but only because she was standing her ground. The jury sided with her story.

Play video content TMZ.com

Cardi's been too preoccupied with the trial to promote ... but at least she stands victorious!!! Outside the courtroom, she warned any more frivolous lawsuits would be met with the fullest extent of her legal budget!!! Her plaintiff claimed she's also still pursuing any available avenues and options.