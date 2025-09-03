Cardi B Uses Civil Trial Court Looks for Deluxe Album Cover

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B Civil Service ... Puts Courtroom Looks on Deluxe Album Cover!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
cardi b album main getty store.cardib.com composite
Getty / store.cardib.com Composite

Cardi B made sure her time wasn't completely wasted during her civil trial ... her infamous courtroom looks are now her new album cover!!!

On Tuesday, Cardi unveiled "The Courtroom Edition" of her upcoming "Am I The Drama?" album, featuring snapshots of the funny faces she made when she took the stand last week.

cardi-b-recall-incident-kal-08-26-2025
SHE GOT IN MY FACE!
Court TV

Cardi was 100% unfiltered on the stand ... admitting she called the security guard -- who was suing her for $24 million -- all sorts of obscenities ... but only because she was standing her ground. The jury sided with her story.

cardi-b-plantiff-kal-09-02-2025
WE INTEND TO APPEAL
TMZ.com

Cardi's been too preoccupied with the trial to promote ... but at least she stands victorious!!! Outside the courtroom, she warned any more frivolous lawsuits would be met with the fullest extent of her legal budget!!! Her plaintiff claimed she's also still pursuing any available avenues and options.

Balenciaga Bardi's back when the album arrives on September 19, with several previously released songs, which automatically makes the album a Billboard success!!!

